Officer hurt in New Jersey bodega shooting, situation still active

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City police officer was injured when at least one suspect opened fire from a bodega Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue around noon.

Authorities say the initial call was for two suspects in the bodega, and when police arrived, gunshots rang out.

The officer was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with an apparent shoulder injury.

The Sacred Heart School says they are in a lockdown due to the shooting across the street.

