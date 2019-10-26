BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One officer is in a medically-induced coma, and another is injured after a suspect was killed in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.
The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday at Gold Mine Nail Salon at 447Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.
Officers were attacked after a man selling t-shirts went into a nail salon to use the bathroom, and the nail salon said no. Nail salon workers then requested that two police officers remove the disorderly man.
Officials say the man started peeing in the store, and officers began to place him nder arrest, and he resisted.
Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says that a man who was standing outside entered, and there was a violent struggle with the officers. A taser was used, and a metal chair was raised, striking the officer in the head.
Officials say six bullets were fired at the suspect.
The suspect who intervened was pronounced dead.
One officer is critical but stable, and is in a medically-induced coma. Another offcer was treated and released from the hospital.
This is the fourth police-involved shooting in two weeks in New York City.
Most recently, a suspect was shot and killed by police after a violent struggle with officers in the Bronx.
Officer in medically-induced coma after Brooklyn police-involved shooting; suspect killed
