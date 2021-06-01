Off-duty officer grazed in head by bullet while eating inside home on Long Island

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer is recovering after she was grazed in the head by a bullet in her home.

The 23-year-old was inside her house on Morton Street when a vehicle pulled up outside around 2:30 a.m.

Someone fired 33 shots into the home while the victim was eating.



She was taken to South Shore Hospital where she was treated and released.

The officer is assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Queens and has been with the department for a year and a half.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Few other details were released.

