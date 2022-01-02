Off-duty officer shot while resting in his car between shifts released from hospital

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A police officer made a triumphant exit from the hospital-- one day after a bullet flew into his car, striking him in the head.Police say the unidentified officer was off-duty and resting in between shifts at the 25th precinct yesterday when a bullet flew through his car window.Colleagues cheered and clapped as the officer walked from the doors of New York-Presbyterian hospital Sunday afternoon.The officer underwent surgery for a fractured skull and doctors removed bullet fragments from his head.Mayor Eric Adams shook the officer's hand as he entered a transport leaving the hospital.