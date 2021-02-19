2 Connecticut officers appear in court after being found drinking on the job

Norwalk officers Michael Dimeglio, 38, and Sara Laudano, 31, are charged with reckless endangerment and larceny for getting paid while allegedly not working.
Authorities say the officers were discovered at a hotel together back on October 10, in no condition to work or respond to calls while they were supposed to be on patrol.
MORE NEWS | Paul Newman's camp for ill children in CT partially destroyed by fire
Both officers were originally placed on administrative leave, but after further review, a criminal investigation was launched, resulting in arrest warrants for both officers.
In addition to the reckless endangerment and larceny charges, Laudano faces an additional charge of risk of injury to a child.
ALSO READ | Watch: Nurse who battled cancer through school surprises dad with news she's cancer-free
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip