2 Connecticut officers found in hotel room during shift arrested

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two police officers in Connecticut were arrested after they were found in a hotel room together while one was on duty.Officers Michael Dimeglio, 38, and Sara Laudano, 31, surrendered at Norwalk police headquarters Tuesday night in connection to the Oct. 10 incident.Authorities say both officers were working in the patrol division when Norwalk Police Dispatch couldn't get a hold of Laudano on her radio or phone around 12:45 a.m.An Automatic Vehicle Locating system determined her vehicle was near Main Avenue. When an officer was dispatched to check on the car, it was found in the parking lot of the Even Hotel.Supervisors responded and found her marked vehicle parked with Dimeglio's parked vehicle.When authorities found both officers in a hotel room, they were "not in a condition to respond to calls for service."Both officers were placed on administrative leave, but after further review, a criminal investigation was launched, resulting in arrest warrants for both officers."While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors," Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. "We have a high expectation of our officers. We demand this, as does our community who place a great deal of trust in them. Intentional conduct which violates that trust and goes against the mission and values of this department will not be tolerated."Both officers face charges of larceny and reckless endangerment while Laudano faces an additional charge of risk of injury to a child.----------