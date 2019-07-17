Officials investigating report of alligator in Connecticut

EAST LYME, Connecticut -- Connecticut environmental officials are investigating a report that an alligator was spotted near a lake in East Lyme.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it received a report that a resident living near Powers Lake spotted a foot-long alligator from a distance.
Conservation police visited the site and interviewed the resident, but officials say they have not confirmed the presence of an alligator.
In 2016, there was a reported sighting of a full-sized alligator on the banks of the Connecticut River in Suffield. That turned out to be a 4-foot long plush toy.
