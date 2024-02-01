  • Watch Now
Car wedged under semi in Home Depot parking lot in Old Bridge

WABC logo
Thursday, February 1, 2024 5:16PM
Car under tractor trailer at Home Depot in NJ
NewsCopter 7 was over the scene.
WABC

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a crash at a Home Depot loading dock in New Jersey on Thursday.

Police and firefighters are working to get a car out from under a tractor trailer.

It appeared the car was completely wedged under the semi in a back loading dock.

It was not yet clear if anyone was in the vehicle or what led to the crash.

Few other details were released.

