Car wedged under semi in Home Depot parking lot in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a crash at a Home Depot loading dock in New Jersey on Thursday.

Police and firefighters are working to get a car out from under a tractor trailer.

It appeared the car was completely wedged under the semi in a back loading dock.

It was not yet clear if anyone was in the vehicle or what led to the crash.

Few other details were released.

