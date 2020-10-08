Old Bridge crash: Serious accident closes part of Route 9 in NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6817338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say three of them, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A serious crash shut down part of a major highway in Middlesex County.Newcopter 7 was over Route 9 in Old Bridge.Video showed little left of a vehicle in the middle of the southbound lanes at Schulmeister Road.There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, or on the number or extent of injuries.The southbound lanes of Route 9 remained shut down as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.----------