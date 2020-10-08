Old Bridge crash: Serious accident closes part of Route 9 in NJ

Newcopter 7 was over Route 9 in Old Bridge.
Video showed little left of a vehicle in the middle of the southbound lanes at Schulmeister Road.
There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, or on the number or extent of injuries.
The southbound lanes of Route 9 remained shut down as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.
