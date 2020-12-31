Traffic

All MTA buses, subway stations now equipped with OMNY readers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- MetroCard will soon be tapped out as the MTA finished installing readers for OMNY, its new contactless fare payment system, at all subway stations and on all buses, the authority announced Thursday.

Customers can now use OMNY to pay their fares by tapping contactless bank cards or smart devices equipped with digital wallets on OMNY readers at all 472 stations, on all 5,800 buses and at Staten Island Railway stations.

"This is a great milestone for our customers," Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg said. "It's been a profoundly challenging year at the MTA and New York City Transit, but the OMNY team rose to the challenge and delivered this huge project on time. NYCT teams have been relentless in their focus and have continued to make key improvements throughout the system despite the pandemic and I'm excited for our customers to experience these new benefits."

Beginning in 2021, customers will be able to purchase the OMNY card, a contactless fare card.

OMNY will also begin expanding fare options with the introduction of reduced fares for senior customers and riders with disabilities and the integration with paratransit services, the authority said.

The MTA said Metro-North and Long Island Railroad are expected to receive OMNY in 2022.

OMNY will exist alongside MetroCard until 2023 at which point it will replace MetroCard completely.

Purchasing fares with cash will remain an option.

MORE NEWS: New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel
EMBED More News Videos

Police say images show the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. before running off.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtametrocardsubwaytechnology
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen charged, new video shows bikers attacking taxi in 2nd incident
New video shows woman attacking Black teen she thought stole phone
Mayor announces vaccines goal, Day of Remembrance for NYC
Woman reunited with beloved dog swiped from outside NYC deli
What to expect on New Year's Eve in NYC this year
Shots fired at car after it struck police officer in NYC
NY, NJ among 23 states raising minimum wage for 2021
Show More
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Peloton adding Elvis hits to music library
Acting NYC sanitation chief Edward Grayson appointed commissioner
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
More TOP STORIES News