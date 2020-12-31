All MTA buses, subway stations now equipped with OMNY readers

Customers can now use OMNY to pay their fares by tapping contactless bank cards or smart devices equipped with digital wallets on OMNY readers at all 472 stations, on all 5,800 buses and at Staten Island Railway stations.
"This is a great milestone for our customers," Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg said. "It's been a profoundly challenging year at the MTA and New York City Transit, but the OMNY team rose to the challenge and delivered this huge project on time. NYCT teams have been relentless in their focus and have continued to make key improvements throughout the system despite the pandemic and I'm excited for our customers to experience these new benefits."
Beginning in 2021, customers will be able to purchase the OMNY card, a contactless fare card.
OMNY will also begin expanding fare options with the introduction of reduced fares for senior customers and riders with disabilities and the integration with paratransit services, the authority said.
The MTA said Metro-North and Long Island Railroad are expected to receive OMNY in 2022.
OMNY will exist alongside MetroCard until 2023 at which point it will replace MetroCard completely.
Purchasing fares with cash will remain an option.
