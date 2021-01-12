Society

WABC-TV donates $5,000 to One Simple Wish to help grant wishes for foster children

NEW YORK (WABC) -- WABC-TV donated $5,000 through Disney's Feed the Love campaign to One Simple Wish on Tuesday.

The nonprofit organization helps grant wishes for children in the foster-care system.

Disney's Debra O'Connell presented the check to the founder of One Simple Wish, Danielle Gletow, and creative director and founding board president Kimberly Gelb.

"Any person at any age can come to us if they need assistance with tuition or utility bills or just some fun things like new shoes or a shopping trip or being able to afford textbooks or laptops -- especially during this time in the pandemic," Gletow said.

Parent company Disney provided the money for the grant to go toward the nonprofit.

Each year, they get about 5,000 wishes that cost close to $500,000.

According to the nonprofit organization, every year more than 500,000 kids spend time in foster care.

ALSO SEE: Rare white tiger 'Nieve' born in Nicaraguan zoo
EMBED More News Videos

Veterinarians are caring for the first white tiger born in captivity in Nicaragua.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citydisneyfoster kidsgood newsdonations
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No. 3 House Republican says she'll vote to impeach Trump
MTA employee in custody after ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
12 hurt, including kids, when fire tears through NYC apartment building
US to require negative COVID-19 test for int'l air travelers
Schumer demands feds to place US Capitol rioters on no-fly list
Couple offers food to neighbors in need with Blessing Box
Show More
Harvard cuts ties with NY congresswoman over voter fraud claims
Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court judge arrested in Capitol riot
Mega Millions jackpot is $625M for tonight, Powerball up to $550M
Man hit with hammer in random assault on NYC subway platform
COVID NY: Cuomo expands vaccine eligibility to anyone over 65
More TOP STORIES News