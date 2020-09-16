LIST: 40 'Open Streets: Restaurants' locations expanding to weekdays

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Forty locations across New York City will now participate in the city's Open Streets: Restaurants initiative on weekdays.The program previously allowed for street closures to expand car-free, outdoor dining along select corridors on weekends, but starting Thursday, the 40 locations are adding weekday hours too."Restaurants deserve every chance they can get to serve more customers this fall - and, as the weather gets cooler, New Yorkers deserve every chance they can get to enjoy outdoor dining," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "The Open Streets: Restaurants program has been a success, and we're proud to grow its reach and give restaurants more tools to make it through this crisis."The program allows community based organizations, BIDs or groups of three or more restaurants on a single block to join together."The Open Streets initiative has already saved tens of thousands of jobs across New York City, and so we expect that car-free outdoor dining on weekdays will give an even greater boost to the economy and the quality of life of our neighborhoods," said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.Hours for each participating location can be found on the-Belmont BID Arthur Ave-Atlantic Avenue BID Hoyt St-GERTIE RESTAURANT LLC Grand St-Red Hook Business Alliance/Hometown BBQ Reed St-Alliance for Downtown NY Ann St-Alliance for Downtown NY Pearl St-Alliance for Downtown NY Pine St-Becaf LLC Ave B-Bistro Les Amis Spring St-Blind Tiger Jones St-Casa Nomad restaurant and Akin Hospitality Group Broadway-Cervo's Canal St-Chinatown BID Doyers St-Chinatown BID/CCBA Pell St-Derossi Global E 7th St-Dyckman Gardens Dykcman St-Flatiron 23rd St Partnership W 22nd St-Flatiron 23rd St Partnership Broadway-Flatiron 23rd St Partnership Broadway-Hopkins & Hawley Front St-il Buco Bond St-LES Partnership Orchard St-LES Partnership Broome St-Mari Makan LLC Spring St-Meatpacking BID 9th Ave-Meatpacking BID W 13th St-Meatpacking BID Little W 12th St-Meatpacking BID Gansevoort St-Osteria Morini Lafayette St-Peasant Elizabeth St-Rezdora E 20th St-Scarpetta Restaurant E 29th st-St Tropez Soho, LLC Spring St-Von Design Ltd Bleecker St-Gramercy Neighborhood Associates E 18th St-Times Square Alliance W 46th St-Times Square Alliance W 46th St-Restaurant Marc Forgione Reade St-KioRestaurant, LLC (d.b.a. Khe-Yo) Duane St-Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce 70th RdSome who love eating outside say it's now a race against time as the weather turns cooler.Propane heat lamps are getting harder to come by and are currently illegal in all five boroughs under city regulations."I think the mayor has said, 'stay tuned'..more on that, very soon, certainly, we're looking at how to make it happen safely," Trottenberg said.Open Streets: Restaurants is now operating on 87 participating streets across the five boroughs. The broader Open Restaurants initiative, which includes outdoor dining on sidewalks and in curbside parking spaces on streets open to traffic, and select pedestrian plazas, has surpassed 10,200 participating businesses in just over three months, saving an estimated 90,000 jobs across the five boroughs.The program continues through the end of October.