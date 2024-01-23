Highlighting importance of fire safety at annual 'Operation 7: Save a Life' breakfast

On Tuesday morning, leaders of the FDNY and colleagues from Channel 7 met for our annual breakfast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Operation 7: Save a Life" is a mission close to our hearts at Channel 7 -- and for more than 25 years, we have been providing life-saving information to our viewers on fire safety.

And this year, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh shared an important message of the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

"Today we can get the word out, and ask people not to have these in their homes, we can educate them about how to use them safely if they have to use them for work, and we can make a difference and make sure that lithium-ion batteries is no longer, in 2024, a leading cause of fire deaths," Kavanaugh said.

Through "Operation 7: Save a Life," Kidde has already donated more than 1.5 million smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to fire departments.

This year, our 26th annual special includes information on the ever-growing danger of lithium-ion batteries as well as a demonstration on how to put out a kitchen fire.

"Operation 7: Save a Life" airs Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. wherever you watch ABC7NY.

