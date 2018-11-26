'Operation Pay Dirt' targets illegal dumping operation on Long Island

By
RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Authorities in Suffolk County have announced a 130-count indictment targeting an alleged illegal dumping operation on Long Island.

A multi-agency investigation dubbed Operation Pay Dirt has resulted charges against 30 individuals and nine corporations.

The defendants are accused of illegally transporting and dumping solid waste at various locations across Long Island, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Related Topics:
dumpingNew YorkSuffolk CountyRiverhead
