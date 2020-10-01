Police investigating fatal shooting in New Jersey: Officials

ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in New Jersey that left one victim dead, according to authorities.
Essex County officials say police responded to a homicide on Oakwood Place in Orange on Wednesday night.
They say one victim is dead.
Two other people sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries.
The street is blocked off as police look for additional clues.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
