Innocent bystander shot in leg during drive-by shooting in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the Bronx that left an innocent bystander injured on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the moments of a drive-by, as a black sedan speeds past and opens fire on a group of men in the street.

One of the men, happened to have a gun in his pocket and fired back.

The shooters missed each other but they did hit someone.

Police say a 52-year-old women, was shot in the leg around 3:15 p.m. on East 224th Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

They say the woman was an innocent bystander walking on the sidewalk when she suddenly heard shots fired and felt a pain in her leg.

RELATED | Woman killed when bullet goes through window of Queens home, teen son finds body
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD has released surveillance video of individuals seen in the area who they want to identify.



For hours, cops catalogued the crime scene, picking up bullet casings and even swabbed party cups left behind.

For neighborhood residents, they say it's become a familiar sight.

Just across the street, there's a sidewalk memorial from a fatal shooting earlier in September.

One man says shootings here have noticeably increased since June, when in the name of police reform, the NYPD disbanded its undercover anti-crime unit, which had targeted guns across the city.

"That time when the commissioner ended that plainclothes unit, that was it, everything went crazy. He needs to bring back that unit," one resident said. "Too much guns, you have these guys coming out trying to settle their issues and everything, and you have innocent people getting shot."

The good news is that the 52-year-old innocent bystander, will survive her injury.

MORE NEWS | Van pulls up outside car wash, gunman opens fire: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Coney Island
EMBED More News Videos

Police say someone in a van opened fire in front of the car wash on West 16th street in Coney Island just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.



She was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

Meanwhile the search is on for the men in the surveillance video, who were so willing to let bullets fly in the area without a care in the world.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wakefieldbronxnew york citywoman shotbronx newsshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
American, United Airlines furlough thousands
10 NYC neighborhoods seeing spike in cases, non-mask fines enforced
Mother drowns trying to save 3 children from water at Jersey Shore
Video: Woman tears down poster outside NYC synagogue
Who won the debate and what comes next?
5-year-old sends Baby Yoda to help crews with wildfires
Trusted handyman arrested, accused of planting camera in bathroom
Show More
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
AccuWeather: Sunny and comfortable
Horseshoe crabs play key role in race for COVID-19 vaccine
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
Teen becomes 'superhero' to help homeless
More TOP STORIES News