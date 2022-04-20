Police want to talk to man in Queens duffel bag murder mystery

Police are stressing the person is not a suspect or even a person of interest, rather just a person with whom they'd like to speak.
The medical examiner determined 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal was stabbed dozens of times, and her killer remains on the loose.
Authorities are looking at several potential clues from Gaal's cell phone, saying she had the numbers of three men.
"You want to see what his relationship was with the victim," former NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. "You want to fine tune that and find out exactly when was the last time they spoke and last time they were together."
Authorities say the man is familiar with Gaal's home and may have known a way to get inside.
Gaal was stabbed dozens of times in her basement late Friday night, dying from those injurie while her younger teenage son was reportedly upstairs.
Messages from heartbroken friends and acquaintances poured in on social media, with her Forest Hills neighborhood on edge.
"I've been stressed out over it to be quite honest with you," said one neighbor who didn't want her name used. "It's just in your backyard. It's just so close to where I live, and even though I know that there was no forced entry and maybe there was some kind of story behind everything, I still feel, as a woman, I don't feel safe in the city, to be quite honest with you."
Police believe an image from a surveillance camera early Saturday morning shows someone wheeling a large duffle bag down the street with Gaal's body inside.
Gaal's body was discovered in Forest Park in Kew Gardens, beneath the Jackie Robinson Parkway, just after 8 a.m. Saturday.
A person walking in the park noticed blood coming from the bag, which was laying on the ground near the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive.
"Most importantly, in this case, where such rage, such hot blood, you want to see exactly what the relationship was," Boyce said.
In the hours before her murder, police sources Gaal went out with female friends in Manhattan before going to a restaurant near her home by herself.
Police believe she either met her killer as she was leaving or when she got home.
Gaal is believed to have put up a fight, with defensive wounds on her body, before she was ultimately killed.
After the murder, a threatening text was sent to her husband from his wife's phone, warning him that his "whole family is next."
There are reward posters now up in her neighborhood, and Crime Stoppers offering $3,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone who may have information to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
