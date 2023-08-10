Teen accused of killing dancer O'Shae Sibley indicted by grand jury on murder as hate crime

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The 17-year-old charged with stabbing and killing O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn was indicted by a grand jury on murder in the second degree as a hate crime, among other charges.

The teenager, who has not yet been identified, faces a minimum of 20 years in jail, and a maximum of 25 years to life.

Sibley was killed on July 29 while dancing at a gas station in Midwood with friends.

The victim died "of a stab wound of the chest with injury to the heart."

The 17-year-old uttered homophobic and anti-Black slurs before stabbing Sibley, according to the criminal complaint.

He was identified by detectives early on, using video, by working with other city agencies and people from the neighborhood.

After a week of attempting to bring him in, the teen turned himself in through an arrangement with his lawyer.

He is scheduled for another court appearance later Monday.

ALSO READ | Vigil turns into solidarity march for dancer O'Shae Sibley

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.