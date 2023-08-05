Murder of dancer O'Shae Sibley uniting LGBTQ community

A teen wanted in Saturday night's fatal stabbing of O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn has been charged by police.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The death of O'Shae Sibley is uniting the LGBTQ community at the LGBTQ Community center.

A candlelight vigil will take place Saturday evening to remember the performer who was killed last weekend in a senseless act of violence.

A memorial with flowers and pictures stands in front of the Brooklyn gas station where Sibley lost his life.

"This is a city where you are free to express yourself and that expression should never end with any form of violence," said Mayor Eric Adams.

Sibley lost his life last weekend when violence erupted. The openly gay professional dancer and his friends were listening to music and dancing while pumping gas when the group was confronted by another group yelling homophobic slurs. Moments later, Sibley was stabbed.

The encounter lasted approximately four minutes, when the victim and the known perpetrator came together.

Sibley was struck one time with a 'soft, sharp object,' piercing his chest and damaging his heart.

The 17-year-old was charged Friday in connection to the case. He was charged with murder, hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Celebrities and members of the LGBTQ community now remember the man who they say brought them joy and had a bright future.

Spike Lee posted a tribute on Instagram for Sibley to "Rest in Power," which is the same message posted on Beyoncé's website after it was revealed Sibley and his friends were listening to her music and dancing while they were pumping gas over the weekend.

Sibley is also being remembered at another event in Brooklyn.

He will be laid to rest this upcoming week.

