Surveillance video shows fight that ended in deadly stabbing at Brooklyn gas station

Video shows the victim, Oshae Sibley, and his friends at the pump, having fun and horsing around. Moments later, Sibley was fatally stabbed. Derick Waller has the latest.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials have released surveillance video showing the fight that ended with a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn gas station.

It all began Saturday night around 11:15 at a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue.

Video shows Oshae Sibley and his friends at the pump, having fun and horsing around. That is when a customer in black shorts held the door, stepped outside, and exchanged words with the group.

"This guy walked from the store, he's like 'why are you dancing, I'm Muslim,'" said one witness, who did not want to be identified.

Witnesses say that 17-year-old works at a smoke shop right around the corner. Sibley, wearing light-colored shorts with no shirt approached the man in the black shorts. The two began talking, and within seconds, the victim's friends joined in.

A witness then tried to intervene.

"First of all, don't fight in the store, just leave, I told both of them. They weren't listening," the witness said.

After a few minutes, cooler heads appear to prevail, leaving only the victim and suspect, who had his cell phone out, face-to-face.

Sibley walked away, and just as he was about to get in the car with his friends, things suddenly went south again with the two groups clashing.

The suspect and Sibley headed towards the sidewalk, where there was a scuffle. The suspect then stabbed the Sibley, who died. He was just 28 years old.

The suspect took off. Witnesses say he is someone who has caused trouble at the gas station before, comes in to use the bathroom and has an attitude with the workers.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

