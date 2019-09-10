Out-of-control car jumps Brooklyn sidewalk, kills 10-year-old boy

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 10-year-old boy was killed when a driver suffered an apparent seizure and struck him in Brooklyn Tuesday.The accident happened in front of a bus stop outside a seven-story residential building in the 16-hundred block of Ocean Avenue in Midwood around 3:00 p.m.The 50-year-old driver of a Lexus SUV lost control, jumped the sidewalk at Avenue L and struck the boy, who was walking on the sidewalk. Police believe he was looking at his phone and did not see the vehicle coming.The vehicle then slammed into scaffolding in front of the building.The boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver and his 8-year-old daughter were transported to Kings County Hospital, but were not seriously injured.So far there have been no arrests as police continue to investigate the crash.Ocean Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic between Avenue M and Avenue K.----------