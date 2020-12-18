Over $20K worth of cash, jewelry stolen in violent NYC home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8868878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It happened while the 72-year-old traffic agent was citing the suspect for illegal parking last month on 5th Avenue in Sunset Park.

A 12-year-old boy told police that he was walking on Fish Avenue in Baychester, Bronx, when three men tried to rob him before stabbing him in the back.

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in a violent home invasion in Queens on Friday.Police say a man showed up at the home posing as a flower deliveryman on Haddon St. in Jamaica Estates. The man, who was holding a bouquet of flowers waited for several minutes after ringing the doorbell. That is when a woman peeked through the window, saw the flowers, and opened the door. Sources say he gave the woman's husband's name when she opened the door.Two other men then appeared from out of nowhere and ransacked the home, stealing $20,000 in cash as well as $50,000 in jewelry plus mink coats.Sources tell Eyewitness News when they entered the house, they cut the phone lines and the internet.Investigators say they tased and assaulted the female homeowner and threatened to kidnap or kill her.The homeowners have a jewelry store on 47th Street in the Diamond District.The suspects left the scene in two separate vehicles - a white Toyota Sienna and another black vehicle.A large police presence remained at the scene collecting evidence.----------