1 killed, multiple people injured after bus overturns on NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and multiple injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Tuesday night, according to New Jersey State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the New Jersey Turnpike at the Thomas Edison service area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

Police said one person was killed and multiple people were injured.

The outer roadway and service area ramp have been closed for the investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

