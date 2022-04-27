Arts & Entertainment

1st look inside Broadway's iconic Palace Theatre, now 30 feet above Times Square

EMBED <>More Videos

1st look inside newly elevated Broadway theater

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- On Wednesday we get our first look at the new home of the iconic Palace Theatre.

The theater, which is one of the oldest in Times Square, now sits 30 feet above the Crossroads of the World.

It comes after crews spent four months lifting the 14 million pound theater box using hydraulic jacks.

EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the Palace Theatre being lifted 30 feet above Times Square.



The maneuver lifted the space at a quarter of an inch per hour.

The lift has cleared the way for 100,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space below and surrounding the performance space.



The theater, located at 47th and Seventh Avenue, opened in 1903 as a vaudeville theater and was later home to shows like Oklahoma and La Cage aux Folles.

"Everybody wanted to perform here and many famous performers did perform here, Liza Minnelli, the Marx Brothers, Frank Sinatra," said David Levinson, chairman and CEO of L&L Holding Company.

And it's a landmark, which is why developers had to be so careful.

ALSO READ | Newark native Queen Latifah breaks ground on Rise Living housing development
EMBED More News Videos

Queen Latifah joined Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing development.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttimes squaremanhattannew york cityconstructiontheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied
Group of men surround minivan, attack driver after crash
Man found dead in house fire in Queens
NYC rents rising as pandemic deals expire: StreetEasy
NJ veterinarian charged with abusing dogs that died in his care
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
LIVE: Funeral for Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state
Show More
Alleged prostitute sentenced to 30 years in 4 men's overdose deaths
AccuWeather: Chilly wind
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
MTA board to discuss ways to combat subway crime
Dozens of shots fired near youth game at SC baseball field
More TOP STORIES News