1st look inside Broadway's iconic Palace Theatre, now 30 feet above Times Square

The theater, which is one of the oldest in Times Square, now sits 30 feet above the Crossroads of the World.
It comes after crews spent four months lifting the 14 million pound theater box using hydraulic jacks.
The maneuver lifted the space at a quarter of an inch per hour.
The lift has cleared the way for 100,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space below and surrounding the performance space.
The theater, located at 47th and Seventh Avenue, opened in 1903 as a vaudeville theater and was later home to shows like Oklahoma and La Cage aux Folles.
"Everybody wanted to perform here and many famous performers did perform here, Liza Minnelli, the Marx Brothers, Frank Sinatra," said David Levinson, chairman and CEO of L&L Holding Company.
And it's a landmark, which is why developers had to be so careful.
ALSO READ | Newark native Queen Latifah breaks ground on Rise Living housing development
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip