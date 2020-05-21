Coronavirus

VIDEO: Ohio paramedic surprises children after returning home from fighting COVID-19 battle in New York

GREEN, Ohio -- An Ohio paramedic spent six weeks in New York helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the nation's hotspots.

Leilani Williams LeMonier just returned home after 42 days on the front lines.

It was a big surprise for her children who didn't know when she was due back.

LeMonier said she cried the whole way home, knowing she was going to surprise her kids.

She stood outside the living room window until they saw her, and a video captured the emotional response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkohiocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcaught on videocoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
de Blasio: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
LIVE | NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
NJ increasing testing with Walmart self-test sites
NJ barber develops 'Shields on Wheels' for added safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
de Blasio: All signs point to first half of June for reopening
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
NJ shuts down defiant gym in Bellmawr
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Show More
High school students sue to avoid AP test retakes after glitches
NJ barber develops 'Shields on Wheels' for added safety
97-year-old woman pens poem thanking NYC food workers
AccuWeather: Calmer sunshine
Garden State Plaza reopens for curbside pick-up
More TOP STORIES News