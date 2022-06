Truck driver sideswipes 40 parked cars on Queens street

EMBED >More News Videos An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A driver is facing charges after police say he sideswiped at least 40 parked cars in Queens overnight Thursday.It happened around 2 a.m. along 53rd Street and Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside.Authorities say the 28-year-old man was driving a Penske truck and struck dozens of unoccupied vehicles.He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.At this point, police have not said what may have caused the crash or if the driver was impaired.The investigation is active and ongoing.