Truck driver sideswipes 40 parked cars on Queens street

It happened around 2 a.m. along 53rd Street and Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside.
Authorities say the 28-year-old man was driving a Penske truck and struck dozens of unoccupied vehicles.
He was taken into custody, and charges are pending.
At this point, police have not said what may have caused the crash or if the driver was impaired.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube