Unstable parking garage causing Amtrak suspensions also concern for high-rise residents

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the train suspensions.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A hole found in a parking garage in Hell's Kitchen over the weekend is not only causing Amtrak service disruptions, but it is also a concern for residents of a high-rise that sits above the garage.

The unstable garage forced suspension of Amtrak service between New York City and Croton-Harmon over the weekend.

The Hudson View Garage on West 51st Street between 10th and 11th avenues also has a 30-story high-rise apartment building on top of it.

"I'm concerned, it's very concerning, you just don't know what's gonna happen nowadays with these unsafe buildings," said resident Jeannette Sanchez.

The garage has been closed since Friday for emergency repairs.

Neighbors said they were very alarmed about the apartment building on top of the garage.

"That makes me really concerned about what is holding up this entire 30-story building, there is just a web of things going on under out feet that we don't know about," Catie Savage said. "The more building we put on top of the ground, we're not really standing on solid foundation."

On Monday, Department of Building inspectors said they found two small holes on two different ramps -- the one found Friday measured 6 x 10 inches and another hole discovered was 2 x 5 inches.

As a result, DOB issued a vacate order but determined none of the neighboring buildings are impacted.

DOB says it is still waiting for the garage owner's engineer to submit repair plans.

As for Amtrak, it is still unclear how long service will be impacted.

Amtrak is encouraging riders to take Metro-North to Croton-Harmon in Westchester, then switch to the Amtrak line for the rest of the way to Albany.

