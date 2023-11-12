Unstable parking garage above tracks causing Amtrak service suspensions between Albany, NYC

There is no word on whether the suspensions will last through the Monday morning commute.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak has temporarily suspended service between Albany and New York City due to structural issues with a parking garage above the tracks on West 51st St. between 10th and 11th Avenues.

The New York City Mayor's office says as soon as the city became aware of structural issues with the garage, engineers from the Department of Buildings immediately traveled to the site and issued work orders and are addressing the situation with Amtrak.

"We will continue to work around the clock to protect public safety and maintain regular communication with riders," the Mayor's Office said in a statement.

In a statement, Amtrak said the issue is with "non-Amtrak, privately owned building above the Empire Line tracks in New York City."

The Hudson View Garage on West 51st Street has been closed since Friday due to emergency repairs. It will be closed until further notice, with vehicles inside.

It is unclear how long Amtrak service between Albany and New York City will be affected and whether it will impact the Monday morning commute.

Hudson View Garage at 524 W 51st Street has been closed since Friday due to emergency repairs. Closed until further notice, with vehicles inside.

ALSO READ | Community rallies in support of café owner after workers walk out in protest over conflict in Gaza

Community supports café owner after workers walk out over war dispute Lucy Yang has more on a Manhattan community's reaction after cafe workers walked out on the job.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.