Passenger killed in East Flatbush crash, driver flees scene

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A two-car crash in Brooklyn left a passenger dead and another person seriously injured.Investigators say the accident happened at East 55th and Foster Ave in East Flatbush on Sunday morning.One of the victims is recovering in the hospital. Her landlord tells Eyewitness News that she lives just a few doors down from the scene. She was in a sedan that police say t-boned a white Nissan. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.The impact threw both cars to the other side of the roadway.The driver of the second car, Rohan Shaw, an off-duty police officer could face charges pending further investigation, authorities said.As a black sedan came up to rest against a commercial building, police say the driver of the black sedan ran a stop sign on E. 55t Ave just before 5 a.m. Sunday - slamming into the Nissan driven by the off-duty police officer.----------