Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from New Jersey pet store

TOTOWA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are looking for a man, woman and child who stole three parakeets from a pet store.It happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, at the Paterson Bird Store on Furler Street in Totowa.The three, presumably a family, entered the store with a white and brown boxer with a pink leash, as well as an orange tabby cat.They were told the cat was not allowed near the birds, and the man and boy proceeded to the birdcage area, where they stole two rosy Bourke parakeets and one American Dilute Green Cheek Conure worth nearly $2,000.The boy appeared to be showing the man which birds he liked and also served as a lookout. The woman stood patiently in the store, keeping a casual eye on things as the workers were busy helping customers.Store officials said the birds that were taken are all young, especially the Conure, which is still being fed by hand.They say if he doesn't get his special formula soon, he could die.There are reports that the trio targeted other stores in the area, and since they are on video, some customers have reached out to say they recognize them.The man is described as being his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a slender build, dark brown hair and tattoos on his neck and left arm.He was wearing all black with a New York Yankees hat and a Puerto Rico facemask.The woman is described as being in her late 40s or early 50s, approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build, dark brown hair, and tattoos across her chest with two hearts and text along the lines of "JVIDA."She was wearing a black and white striped cropped top, gray sweater, jeans, and white sneakers. She was carrying a shiny black purse.The child was approximately 7 to 10 years old.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Totowa Police Department at 973-790-3700.----------