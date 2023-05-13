  • Watch Now
Paterson celebration honors city's oldest mom for Mother's Day

Saturday, May 13, 2023 4:59PM
Oldest mother in Paterson honored by city
Paterson held a celebration honoring moms for this Mother's Day.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Paterson started celebrating Mother's Day a little early on Friday to honor 120 mothers and the city's oldest mom.

Margaret Johnson was born in 1919 and was recognized at the event for her contribution to the city.

"We always have to have something to celebrate in the city, so why not celebrate mothers?" said Mayor Andre Sayegh. "I am the proud son of a single mother so I understand the important and the impact a strong mother can have on a child's life."

City officials said the event is a tribute to mothers who work tirelessly to embrace young people and guide them in the right direction.

