Patti LaBelle rushed off stage during Milwaukee concert due to bomb threat

LaBelle was just a few songs into the show when everything came to a halt.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee was cut short on Saturday after the singer was rushed off stage due to a bomb threat.

Video posted to Twitter shows Patti LaBelle on stage talking to the crowd as three individuals push away her mic stand and escort her off stage.

In a statement posted to Twitter, concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said, "Tonight's Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit."

The group also said they are working with LaBelle to reschedule the show.

Police are not releasing any more details about the threat, but they say that no one was hurt.