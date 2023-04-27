Escaped peacock spends night roosting in tree in Mott Haven

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- "Raul" the escaped peacock spent the early hours of Thursday morning roosting in a tree in Mott Haven.

His name was actually given to him by members of this community in the Bronx, who were very surprised to see a peacock roosting in a nearby tree.

Despite all efforts from the NYPD and FDNY to safely capture the beautiful bird, he has made it quite clear he wants to stay perched high up.

After all, trying to capture a bird with feathers five feet long likely isn't something first responders are accustomed to doing.

Janice Yu is live in the Bronx as the community awaits "Raul's" next move.

A crowd of people gathered around the bird once he settled on E. 180th Street and Vyse Avenue Wednesday night.

The Bronx Zoo is working off the assumption that it is one of their own. The zoo says they have hundreds of peacocks that room freely on their property.

The peacock was seen earlier in the day near the zoo, but "Raul" decided to go on quite the adventure.

He has committed a bit of a crime, as well. "Raul" allegedly pecked at a man last night as the man was trying to catch it and help it.

"He tried to trap it off of somebody's parking lot in someone's parking garage up the block," eyewitness Chris Gutter said. "Raul wasn't having it, Raul flew over the parking lot gate, started coming down here, he started to chase him over here, and I guess he got too close to Raul, Raul took a peck at him, he flew up in this tree first on this side and got tangled up and flew from here to over there and Raul has been over here for the past three hours now."

The FDNY confirmed that the peacock did attack a nearby bystander who suffered a minor injury.

It's not yet clear how the zoo plans to get the peacock back.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.