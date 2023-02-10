Flaco, escaped Central Park Zoo owl, nearly captured, but foils trap

Flaco, the escaped owl from the Central Park Zoo, was nearly captured but managed to get away.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo has eluded his rescuers yet again.

He was spotted Thursday night, as he tried to grab a caged lab rat, set out by the zoo's staff.

The Manhattan Bird Alert tweeted out a picture of him.

The owl was briefly tangled in the trap, but flew away before zoo workers could capture him.

Rescuers are concerned that he cannot survive on his own and has not been eating.

Flaco refuses to eat any of the food that park rangers left out for him, and he can't seem to be coaxed down from the trees. Thursday night's attempt is the closest they've gotten to the owl in days.

New Yorkers have spotted Flaco flying out on Fifth Avenue and in Central Park since he broke free last Thursday.

ALSO READ | Whale found dead at Lido Beach in Nassau County

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.