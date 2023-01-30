Whale found dead at Lido Beach in Nassau County

LIDO BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- Another whale has washed up on a Tri-State area beach, this time on Long Island.

The whale was found at Lido Beach West Town Park in Lido Beach in Nassau County.

The animal washed up overnight and was dead by the time crews arrived Monday morning.

A necropsy will determine the cause of death.

Two weeks ago, another whale was found dead on the New Jersey shoreline.

That whale appeared to have been struck by a vessel.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had "blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike."

"Injuries and hemorrhaging were observed on the head and thoracic region, as well as along the right side and the pectoral flipper," the center said in a statement. "These findings will be confirmed through laboratory analysis in the coming weeks."

The whale was a 32-foot, 7-inch female estimated to weigh about 12 tons and was apparently in good condition judging by the thickness of its blubber, the center said.

Brigantine, just north of Atlantic City, had seen two other dead whales on its beaches in recent weeks, among the seven whale deaths in a little over a month in New Jersey and New York.

Some lawmakers have called for a temporary pause in ocean-floor preparation work for offshore wind projects in the two states. New Jersey's governor said he doesn't agree with that idea. Most of New Jersey's environmental groups called an association between the deaths and the offshore wind work "unfounded and premature."

The center also said there are currently a lot of large whales in waters off New Jersey, likely attracted by small fish they feed on that are also attracting stripers or striped bass. Officials urged boaters to travel slowly (less than 10 knots) and keep an eye out for whales.

