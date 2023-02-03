Rescuers attempt to catch owl set free by vandals at Central Park Zoo in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Rescuers are trying to capture an owl that was set free from the Central Park Zoo by vandals.

The Eurasian eagle owl was set free from its enclosure sometime Thursday night.

The owl was spotted on Fifth Avenue and East 60th Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The police were called and Emergency Services officers attempted to get it in a cage, but the owl flew off.

It is not known why the vandals set the owl free from the zoo, which is home to several species of owl.

The following statement was issued by Central Park Zoo:

"A Eurasian eagle owl at Central Park Zoo was discovered missing from its exhibit at 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening. The exhibit had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut. Upon notification, a team was mobilized to search for the bird. Citizens and police spotted the owl on the sidewalk on 5th Avenue but it flew off. Zoo staff located the owl perched in a tree near the zoo and stayed with it throughout the night. At sunrise this morning, the owl flew from the tree on 5th Avenue and into Central Park where we continue to have visual contact with the bird. Our focus and effort at this time is on the safe recovery of the owl. We will issue updates as needed."

