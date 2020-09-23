Pedestrian dies after being struck by train on Long Island; service impacted

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Commercial St. in Hicksville.
LIRR service is suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch.
Eastbound Ronkonkoma trains will terminate at Hicksville, while westbound trains will terminate at Farmingdale.
LIRR says they are in the process of securing buses.
Police and first responders are on the scene and investigating.
----------
