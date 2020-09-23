Pedestrian dies after being struck by train on Long Island; service impacted

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A male pedestrian was fatally hit by a Long Island Rail Road train Wednesday afternoon, according to the LIRR.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Commercial St. in Hicksville.

LIRR service is suspended on the Ronkonkoma Branch.

Eastbound Ronkonkoma trains will terminate at Hicksville, while westbound trains will terminate at Farmingdale.

LIRR says they are in the process of securing buses.

Police and first responders are on the scene and investigating.

