Pedestrian fatally hit by truck in Flatbush, Brooklyn hit-and-run

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
It happened at Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues in Flatbush around 5 a.m.
It appears the truck driver took off after the crash, leaving the victim to die.
A description of the vehicle is not yet available.
