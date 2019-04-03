Crime & Safety

Pedestrian fatally hit by truck in Flatbush, Brooklyn hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened at Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues in Flatbush around 5 a.m.

It appears the truck driver took off after the crash, leaving the victim to die.

A description of the vehicle is not yet available.

