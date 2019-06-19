Pedestrian injured when minivan jumps curb in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck when a driver went onto the sidewalk in QueensThe incident was reported on 37th Avenue and 82nd Street just after 5 p.m.A minivan apparently jumped the curb and slammed into a building.Witnesses said a child was taken away on a stretcher in an ambulance. The extent of her injuries was not yet known.The driver of the minivan was said to be OK after the incident.----------