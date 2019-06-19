Pedestrian injured when minivan jumps curb in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are responding after a pedestrian was struck when a driver went onto the sidewalk in Queens
The incident was reported on 37th Avenue and 82nd Street just after 5 p.m.
A minivan apparently jumped the curb and slammed into a building.
Witnesses said a child was taken away on a stretcher in an ambulance. The extent of her injuries was not yet known.
The driver of the minivan was said to be OK after the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
