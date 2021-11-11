Pedestrian fatally struck by state police vehicle on NJ roadway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11221102" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Reports say that members of the Wall Township High School football team hazed a younger player in the locker room and used a broomstick in the assault.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a marked New Jersey State Police vehicle in South Brunswick Thursday morning.It happened just before 6 a.m. on Route 1, near Raymond Road, and the roadway remains closed due to the investigation.Arriving officers located a male pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Following a notification from the South Brunswick Police, detectives of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office responded and assumed control of the scene.No information has been released about the circumstances of the crash, and the victim has not yet been identified.Authorities have cautioned drivers to avoid the area and other roadways in the vicinity.Travelers are urged to plan alternate routes and leave extra time for your commute.The investigation is active and continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4328.----------