73-year-old man in wheelchair struck and killed by box truck in Far Rockaway, Queens

Police have released new photos of the woman wanted for allegedly shoving a beloved grandmother who later died from her injuries.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens -- Police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was hit by a truck Saturday morning.Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian being struck by a box truck around 9:15 a.m. in the Far Rockaways neighborhood of Queens.When they arrived they found a 73-year-old man had been hit while trying to cross midblock on a wheelchair on Central Avenue, according to police.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver stayed at the scene and was taken into police custody.Police say charges are possible for a suspended license.----------