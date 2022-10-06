3 pedestrians injured when police car jumps curb, strikes pole in Bronx

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say three pedestrians were injured after a police vehicle lost control in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported at Hoe and Westchester avenues around 3 p.m.

Authorities say it appears a police officer lost control of their car, jumped a curb and struck a pole.

The impact caused the pole to fall onto the three pedestrians.

The conditions of the pedestrians are not yet known.

It is unclear if the officer was responding to an incident at the time of the crash.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

