FDNY responds to reports of pedestrians struck during protest in Midtown, Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8691599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Indoor dining will stop on Monday due to rising hospital rates in New York City.

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Multiple people who were participating in a Black Lives Matter protest were struck by a car in Manhattan Friday.The accident happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 39th Street just after 4 p.m.Between 40-50 protesters were in the area at the time of the accident.The demonstration that had spilled out onto the street and protesters had surrounded a car.The car drove into the protesters, injuring at least six people.Their injuries are not considered serious, though some of them were taken to the hospital.The vehicle remained at the scene and police questioned the woman who was driving.Several protesters were detained.----------