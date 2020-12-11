FDNY responds to reports of pedestrians struck during protest in Midtown, Manhattan

The accident happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 39th Street just after 4 p.m.
Between 40-50 protesters were in the area at the time of the accident.
The demonstration that had spilled out onto the street and protesters had surrounded a car.
The car drove into the protesters, injuring at least six people.
Their injuries are not considered serious, though some of them were taken to the hospital.
The vehicle remained at the scene and police questioned the woman who was driving.
Several protesters were detained.
This is breaking news, more information will be added as it comes into the newsroom.
COVID NYC Update: Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC Monday
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip