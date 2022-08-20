3 pedestrians struck by car in Jackson Heights, Queens

Marcus Solis reports from Queens where three pedestrians were struck by a car

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Three pedestrians were crossing the street when they were struck by a car in Queens early Saturday.

Police said around 4:20 a.m., the pedestrians were crossing the street near the intersection of Northern Blvd. and 86th St. in Jackson Heights when a red BMW plowed into them before it crashed into a utility pole.

The three victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital where one of them was listed in critical condition.

An eyewitness said he saw police take the driver into custody.

Police said they were continuing to investigate and that charges against the driver were pending.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

