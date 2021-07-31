Traffic

Pedicab driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Midtown

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after the pedicab he was operating was struck from behind by a vehicle that fled the scene.

It happened at 11:36 p.m. Friday on 42nd Street near Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

The aftermath was captured by a cell phone camera and posted on the Citizen app.

Police say the pedicab was transporting two people eastbound in a marked bus lane when it was struck.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded during struggle with suspect in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said a group of four officers confronted an armed suspect, and during a violent struggle, the suspect's weapon went off once.



The driver was thrown to the pavement and struck by the same vehicle that hit his bicycle.

The striking vehicle kept going, traveling east on 42nd Street and making a right turn as it fled the scene.



The 24-year-old pedicab operator was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

His passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle remains at large.

ALSO TRENDING | Broadway theaters announce audience COVID vaccine, mask requirements
EMBED More News Videos

The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknew york citymidtownmanhattanhit and runpedicabtraffic accidenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sweet 16 party turns violent: 2 teens shot and wounded
Florida COVID cases jump 50% as surge continues
LIST: Companies requiring COVID vaccines for employees
NYPD officer wounded during struggle with suspect
Woman killed in fast-moving house fire on Long Island ID'd
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Blue Origin's moon lander contract denied by NASA
Show More
DOJ says Russians hacked federal prosecutors
Federal eviction ban expires after Biden, Congress fail to extend it
OB-GYN associations recommend all pregnant people get vaccinated
$125 million spent on NYC COVID ad campaign
Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars
More TOP STORIES News