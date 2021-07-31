Pedicab driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Midtown

It happened at 11:36 p.m. Friday on 42nd Street near Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
The aftermath was captured by a cell phone camera and posted on the Citizen app.
Police say the pedicab was transporting two people eastbound in a marked bus lane when it was struck.
The driver was thrown to the pavement and struck by the same vehicle that hit his bicycle.
The striking vehicle kept going, traveling east on 42nd Street and making a right turn as it fled the scene.
The 24-year-old pedicab operator was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
His passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the striking vehicle remains at large.
