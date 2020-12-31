Health & Fitness

Spin with the King: Peloton adding Elvis hits to music library

The king of rock and roll is taking part in Peloton classes.

The fitness company is adding three of Elvis Presley's hits to its music library.

The songs are "Catchin' on Fast," "Do the Vega" and "Clean Up Your Own Backyard."

The tunes will be remixed by current artists including Outkast's big boi and DJ Dillon Francis.

The new versions will be used exclusively for Peloton classes.

This is the second music partnership Peloton has announced.

The first was with pop superstar Beyonce who signed on to create a series of themed workout classes as part of a multi-year deal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessexercisemusicmusic newsspinning
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD makes 1st arrest in viral video of bikers attacking SUV
New video shows woman attacking Black teen she thought stole phone
Mayor announces vaccines goal, Day of Remembrance for NYC
What to expect on New Year's Eve in NYC this year
Shots fired at car after it struck police officer in NYC
NY, NJ among 23 states raising minimum wage for 2021
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Show More
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
TSA screens more than 1 million passengers for 5th straight day
COVID Live Updates: US adds record death count for 2nd consecutive day
Acting NYC sanitation chief Edward Grayson appointed commissioner
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
More TOP STORIES News