Crime & Safety

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

EMBED <>More Videos

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 20, 2019.

Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permisson.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and sayd it has worked with music publishers and record lables to create their music licensing system.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyworkoutmusiclawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Married couple dead after car plunges into water in NY park
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
LI driver shot twice after being cut off, forced to side of road
NJ high school coach accused of sexual contact with teens
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Video: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Fire breaks out in NYC bakery, 6 people hurt in apartments above
Show More
Alleged burglar found stuck in dentist office's ceiling
Video: Man brutally beaten, robbed on NYC street corner
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Video: Person fires shots into parked Jeep in Brooklyn
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
More TOP STORIES News