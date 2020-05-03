coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Penn Station gets an overnight cleaning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Penn Station reopened at 5:00 on Sunday morning after a thorough and deep cleaning.

At midnight, the station had an unprecedented shutdown to make sure every handrail and inch of the station had been disinfected.

NJ Transit will close Newark's Penn Station will shut down overnights for cleaning until further notice.

COVID-19 testing will also be available to all NJ Transit workers on a daily basis at the American Dream in East Rutherford by appointment only.

All NJ Transit riders and workers are still required to wear face masks or coverings.

The governor realizes the importance of keeping nj transit employees safe during this health crisis"

Newark's Penn Station will be closed from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Trains will still be running. All riders are still encouraged to purchase tickets on and in advance.

