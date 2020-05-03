Coronavirus News: Penn Station gets an overnight cleaning

At midnight, the station had an unprecedented shutdown to make sure every handrail and inch of the station had been disinfected.
NJ Transit will close Newark's Penn Station will shut down overnights for cleaning until further notice.
COVID-19 testing will also be available to all NJ Transit workers on a daily basis at the American Dream in East Rutherford by appointment only.
All NJ Transit riders and workers are still required to wear face masks or coverings.
The governor realizes the importance of keeping nj transit employees safe during this health crisis"
Newark's Penn Station will be closed from 11:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Trains will still be running. All riders are still encouraged to purchase tickets on and in advance.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address