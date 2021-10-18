Suspect in New Rochelle cab driver murder arrested after NYC shootout

By Eyewitness News
Murder suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in NYC

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man suspected of killing a taxi driver in New Rochelle last week was arrested in New York City following a shootout with police officers, authorities said.

Authorities say no one was injured in the gunfire Sunday in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, and that 52-year-old Percell Lamont Ross, of Covington, Virginia, surrendered to officers when he ran out of bullets.

It happened at Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Walk, near a NYCHA building complex, where New Rochelle Police had been keeping watch while searching for Ross in shooting death of 62-yearold Andres Valenzuela outside an event hall early last Thursday.

Officers were staking out Ross' car near in the lot of the NYCHA complex when he emerged from a building and opened fire, New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said.

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.


Several officers returned fire, but no one was hit, and Ross was taken into custody safely, Coyne said.

Coyne said that in addition to facing a murder charge for Valenzuela's death, Ross was wanted for attempted murder in Connecticut and for sex trafficking in Virginia.

New Rochelle detectives handed Ross over to the FBI, Coyne said.

Valenzuela had just wrapped up his shift for Express City Taxi and was parking his car at the usual spot next to Juliano's Caterers on Main Street when he was shot twice.

"He work a long time here at this company," dispatcher Marcos Pazos said. "I don't know what happened. I feel bad."

