Shots fired between New Rochelle Police, suspect in Brooklyn; 1 person in custody

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One person was arrested after gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and police officers in Brooklyn Sunday.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened Sunday morning at Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Walk near a NYCHA building complex.

They say the New Rochelle Police Department were trying to arrest someone in a vehicle when gunfire was exchanged between them and the suspect in the car.

ALSO READ | Teen girl shot in head in Brooklyn park released from hospital
EMBED More News Videos

16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.



Nobody was injured in the shootout.


One person was taken into custody.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shootingshootingpolice
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers fully vaccinated against COVID
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
AccuWeather: Major cooldown after round of severe storms
Video shows moments before, after killing of food delivery worker
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
COVID Update: FDA panel uncertain about mixing and matching vaccines
US religious group says 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Show More
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to take psychiatric exam before trial
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
Rikers inmate dies of COVID on same day judge grants emergency release
Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, dad's post suggests
Dead body found wrapped in comforter in NYC
More TOP STORIES News