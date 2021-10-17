Shots fired between New Rochelle Police, suspect in Brooklyn; 1 person in custody

According to the NYPD, the incident happened Sunday morning at Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Walk near a NYCHA building complex.
They say the New Rochelle Police Department were trying to arrest someone in a vehicle when gunfire was exchanged between them and the suspect in the car.
Nobody was injured in the shootout.
One person was taken into custody.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
