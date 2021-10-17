Shots fired between New Rochelle Police, suspect in Brooklyn; 1 person in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11129261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One person was arrested after gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and police officers in Brooklyn Sunday.According to the NYPD, the incident happened Sunday morning at Myrtle Avenue and Fleet Walk near a NYCHA building complex.They say the New Rochelle Police Department were trying to arrest someone in a vehicle when gunfire was exchanged between them and the suspect in the car.Nobody was injured in the shootout.One person was taken into custody.----------